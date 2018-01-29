PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – American Airlines says it is adding flights from Philadelphia International to Minneapolis for Eagles fans planning to attend the Super Bowl.
American is adding a morning departure on Thursday and an afternoon departure for Friday from Phildelphia.
The airline already has two regularly scheduled flights to Minneapolis from PHL for Thursday and Friday.
Rally towels also will be distributed to all passengers traveling to Minnesota.