PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It has been a rainy start to our Sunday with Philadelphia International Airport already picking up 0.23″ of rain as of 9 a.m. The rain has been mainly light/steady in nature, but some locations have dealt with pockets of moderate rain, especially south and east of the city. Places like Dover have already picked up 0.36″ of rain as of 9 a.m. this morning.

The cold front will slowly push through the region today and as a result, the rain will linger around some locations longer than others. Expect to see things drying out today from NW to SE with rain tapering off along the I-95 corridor later this afternoon with a lingering shower possible into the evening. Our shore points will be the last to say goodbye to the rain this Sunday.

Some fog has also developed this morning across portions of our north and western suburbs restricting visibilities to less than one mile. As the cold front moves through, the fog is expected to lift and dissipate by noon.

This morning’s rain is the start of an active weather pattern that we will be dealing with this week. As cold air moves back in, a chance for light snow arrives in the forecast Monday night into Tuesday. We will also be keeping a close eye on Groundhog Day as a changeover from rain to snow is possible.

FORECAST: