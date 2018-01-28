SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
By Hadas Kuznits
Filed Under:Eagles, eagles 2017, Hadas Kuznits, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles fans are rooting for a Superbowl win, but how do you psychologically prepare yourself for a loss?

Dr. George James, senior staff therapist at Council for Relationships says, even with a win, folks can take their celebrations too far.

“When people go too far, you notice that they are doing things that are not good for them or unhealthy,” he said.

And when you have a big group of people of the same mindset, that could be a recipe for disaster.

“One of the things that we see is called ‘Group Think,’ where everybody works together, or if a group of people are operating in a certain way, we kind of just start to function in that way,” Dr. James explained.

Dr. James says, while Eagles fans are hoping for a win, there’s always the possibility of losing.

“It hurts and it can bring sadness, and that’s okay! That’s a normal emotion,” he said.

In the event of a loss, he says don’t be afraid to be emotional, and those big feelings can feel like mourning.

“There are many ways that we go through loss and, of course, it’s not as significant as the loss of a loved one, but it can still be hurtful and bring sadness,” said Dr. James.

