MAYS LANDING, NJ. (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the shooting death of another teen in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.
It happened around 6 p.m. Friday at a home along the unit block of Woodrow Avenue.
Police say they received a 911 call from someone claiming a child fell down the stairs. During the call, authorities say, another person got on the phone and advised police that there was a shooting.
Police responded to the home, where they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy was performed on Saturday and it was determined the manner of death was homicide.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in connection to the death of the juvenile.
No further information about the incident was released.