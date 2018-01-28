SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
MAYS LANDING, NJ. (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the shooting death of another teen in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

It happened around 6 p.m. Friday at a home along the unit block of Woodrow Avenue.

Police say they received a 911 call from someone claiming a child fell down the stairs. During the call, authorities say, another person got on the phone and advised police that there was a shooting.

Police responded to the home, where they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was performed on Saturday and it was determined the manner of death was homicide.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in connection to the death of the juvenile.

No further information about the incident was released.

