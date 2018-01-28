PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Super Bowl food fight continues as one Philadelphia Boston Market is showing off its Eagles Pride.

If you are riding along the Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia looking for a Boston Market you may find it under a different name: “Philly Market.”

It’s been a feud that began with donuts and has now taken over whole restaurants.

As the Philadelphia Eagles get set to take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52, businesses in both Philly and Boston are showing no love for one another when it comes to food.

The feud reportedly began when a Philadelphia doughnut shop decided to no longer sell “Boston cream doughnuts,” at least until after the game.

Boston retaliated with banning food famous in the city of Brotherly Love, such as the cheese steak and even Philadelphia Cream Cheese.

While many are anxiously awaiting this Super Bowl matchup, there is no shortage of team spirit, even when it comes to food.

The Philadelphia Eagles take on the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots Sunday Feb 4.