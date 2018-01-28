SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
Filed Under:eagles 2017, Local TV, Super Bowl 18

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Super Bowl food fight continues as one Philadelphia Boston Market is showing off its Eagles Pride.

If you are riding along the Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia looking for a Boston Market you may find it under a different name: “Philly Market.”

image0011 Northeast Philly Boston Market Bleeds Green With Super Bowl Name Change

Boston Market at 6350 Roosevelt Blvd. (Credit: CBS 3)

It’s been a feud that began with donuts and has now taken over whole restaurants.

As the Philadelphia Eagles get set to take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52, businesses in both Philly and Boston are showing no love for one another when it comes to food.

The feud reportedly began when a Philadelphia doughnut shop decided to no longer sell “Boston cream doughnuts,” at least until after the game.

ALSO READ: Eagles Take Flight To Minnesota

Boston retaliated with banning food famous in the city of Brotherly Love, such as the cheese steak and even Philadelphia Cream Cheese.

While many are anxiously awaiting this Super Bowl matchup, there is no shortage of team spirit, even when it comes to food.

The Philadelphia Eagles take on the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots Sunday Feb 4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch