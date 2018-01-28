PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials are investigating the cause of a blaze that left three people injured Sunday night in North Philadelphia.
It happened just before 6:30 p.m. along the 3300 block of North 15th Street.
Officials say emergency service vehicles transported three victims to area hospitals with injuries ranging from serious but not life threatening to stable condition.
Two of the three victims were taken to Temple University Hospital, one of which sustained injuries after jumping from the second floor of the house, according to the fire department.
Officials say the third victim was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital where they remain in stable condition.
The fire was placed under control shortly before 7 p.m. but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.