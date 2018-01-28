PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Homicide investigators are probing a fatal stabbing near the Temple University Campus in North Philadelphia.
It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of North Gratz Street.
Investigators say a 25-year-old man was brought to Temple Hospital with a stab wound of the chest and was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police say they’re investigating reports the victim had been involved in some kind of argument with another man just before he pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim. They say the suspect ran from the scene.
Police say they haven’t recovered a weapon, but are continuing to interview witnesses. They say the scene is at the edge of Temple’s campus but the victim is not believed to be a student there.
Comments
Mark AbramsMark Abrams is a versatile part of the KYW Newsradio family, serving as a reporter, anchor and editor. A graduate of Kutztown State College, he got...More from Mark Abrams
I’m the victims dad. It was not an argument. My son was walking near Temple being his celebratory self, cheering the Eagles, downing the Patriots, when some animal yells back for him to stop. My son kept walking but this animal came at him anyway and stabbed him and then fled! My son expressed himself and a Philly thug stormtrooper silenced him! I don’t call that an argument.