PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials have shut down parts of I-76 eastbound due to an auto accident in Montgomery County.

It happened at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday night along eastbound I-76 at mile marker 338.6 near Belmont Avenue in Lower Merion.

Pennsylvania State Police say one person was injured.

There is no word on the extent of the victims injuries at this time.

This crash has forced a closure between Exit 338: Green Lane/Belmont Avenue and Exit 340A: Lincoln Drive/Kelly Drive.

Authorities are asking drives to avoid the area as officials are currently investigating the scene.

