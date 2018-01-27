PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles fans will go to great lengths to avoid jinxing their team.

It could that lucky jersey you wear…or the chair you sit in on game day.

“I’m sitting in the same barcolounger in front of the TV,” said Gary Holesak. “Once I’m in the chair, I’m in the chair. [I don’t move]”

And when that lucky charm isn’t working, you gotta switch things up. Holesak waisted no time when the Eagles played the Vikings for the NFC Championship.

“I had my Eagles hat on and then the Eagles started losing, 7-0, so I said ‘I gotta change.’ So I switched off my Eagles hat to my Eagles hard hat,” he explained. “And then I put on my Eagles pajamas.”

Meantime, Philadelphia native Lou Grossman hangs out with a bunch of other quirky Eagles fans at a Sarasota, Florida sports bar during football season. He says the routine is the same each and every game.

“We all sit in the same seat every week. If somebody is in our seat we ask them to move,” Grossman said. “I wear my [Jeremiah] Trotter jersey, whether it’s clean or not. There’s about 15 televisions in our area and everybody watches the same TV. We high five the same people every week.”

These days the rituals are ramping up — and the bandwagon is getting crowded. Even spouses who normally are disinterested in football have jumped on. Retired traffic reporter John Brown has been watching the games lately with his wife in well-worn Eagles jerseys.

“Two jerseys that are not being washed and will be ready for the Super Bowl,” Brown explained. “Mine has got food stains on it. You know, nacho stuff.”

And more than a few fans have left their Christmas trees up in fear of putting the maloik on the Birds.