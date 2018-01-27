PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In sports and pop culture, there may be no grander stage than the Super Bowl. So what type of impact can the big game have on the Eagles and the city?

Professor Thilo Kunkel, who teaches at Temple University’s School of Sport, Tourism and Hospitality, says historically, Philadelphia has tried to break away from the shadow of New York and Washington D.C.

“Somewhat of an underdog,” Kunkel said, “a little bit of a stepchild in the eyes of some people.”

But typically, the Super Bowl is the most watched event on television in the U.S. Last year, Nielson says 70 percent of households in the country were tuned in. FOX, which broadcasted the game, reported a total audience of 172 million people. Kunkel says the city should get a boost, with the eyes of the world watching.

“The city itself has turned around a lot and attracted a lot of businesses. It’s really up and coming I think,” Kunkel said. “[The Super Bowl] is putting Philadelphia even more on an international map. It’s broadcasted in more than 100 countries worldwide.”

And Kinkel says that means the team and the players have a tremendous opportunity.

“Some of the spillover effect on the sponsors, and what they’re getting out of it for the team and associated entities and the players in particular,” he said. “The players are now brands.”

Brands that should only get bigger with one more victory over the Patriots.