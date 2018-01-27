PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hot wheels are on display at the Pennsylvania Convention Center for opening day of the 2018 Philly Auto Show.

Whether you’re into American muscle or European hustle, Executive director Kevin Mazzucola says there’s something here for everybody.

“Whether that’s classics, whether that’s super cars, whether that’s dub, whether that is vintage vehicle, pre production, hot production, everything is under one roof here at the Philadelphia show.”

The 2018 @phillyautoshow is now open to the public. pic.twitter.com/bTkK1SZ25W — Mike Dougherty (@MicDougherty) January 27, 2018

More than 250,000 people expected to visit the Auto Show this week. Mazzucola says not a single one of them will buy anything, even though about half of the people are in the market for a new car.

“There’s no selling, no pressure,” he said. “Some people are turned off by that in a sense of ‘I just wanna look, I just wanna see how my family fits in.’ And that’s what it’s about. You have ride and drive, so if you do want to take a drive, there’s usually a product specialist that goes with you.”

Woody from Wynnewood brought his family and says it’s something they like to do every year.

“Oh it’s a ton of fun,” he said. “These kids love climbing in all the cars and checking everything out, and we get to look at some new cars that are coming down the line.”

The display area is about the size of 11 football fields.

“It cars you can’t afford,” said another visitor to the show. “You can just walk right up and touch them and jump in them!”

The Auto Show is open until 6 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday.