SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
By John McDevitt
Filed Under:Chinese New Year, eagles 2017, John McDevitt, KYW Newsradio 1060, Super Bowl 2018, University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Chinese New Year isn’t until February 16 but folks were celebrating the year of the dog and underdog at a Philadelphia museum Saturday for there 37th Annual Chinese New Year Celebration.

Chinese culture was being celebrated at the University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology with music, dance and all sorts of demonstrations like calligraphy and martial arts.

fullsizerender 1 Penn Museum Celebrates Year Of The Dog, Underdog At Annual Chinese New Year Event

Credit: John McDevitt

The Chinese zodiac was being explained and the year of the dog, with the underdog was also on people’s minds.

Many visitors wearing eagles garb including the Satyr statue in the garden, typically nude, was wearing a Nick Foles jersey to show his team spirit ahead of the Eagles upcoming Super Bowl appearance.

img 1351 Penn Museum Celebrates Year Of The Dog, Underdog At Annual Chinese New Year Event

Credit: John McDevitt

Another organization, New Leash on Life USA, was also taking about underdogs and their program where incarcerated inmates train and rehabilitate shelter dogs facing euthanasia.

Saturday was a win-win for all involved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch