PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Chinese New Year isn’t until February 16 but folks were celebrating the year of the dog and underdog at a Philadelphia museum Saturday for there 37th Annual Chinese New Year Celebration.
Chinese culture was being celebrated at the University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology with music, dance and all sorts of demonstrations like calligraphy and martial arts.
The Chinese zodiac was being explained and the year of the dog, with the underdog was also on people’s minds.
Many visitors wearing eagles garb including the Satyr statue in the garden, typically nude, was wearing a Nick Foles jersey to show his team spirit ahead of the Eagles upcoming Super Bowl appearance.
Another organization, New Leash on Life USA, was also taking about underdogs and their program where incarcerated inmates train and rehabilitate shelter dogs facing euthanasia.
Saturday was a win-win for all involved.