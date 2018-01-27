SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
Filed Under:Facebook, goats

WEBSTER, NY. (CBS) — A police officer was treated to a free car wash after responding to an unusual call in Monroe County, New York.

Webster police responded Thursday to a report of a goat in the roadway. A short time later, police located the runaway goat, along with seven of his friends that had apparently escaped their enclosure.

Police say the goats quickly closed in on the officer and began licking the salt off his patrol car.

Video of the incident was captured on cellphone video.

 

Police decided not to arrest the goats for simple “a-salt,” and apparently deemed charges against the herd weren’t worth a lick.

Instead, the goats were rounded up and returned to their pen.

