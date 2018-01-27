TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A man who was found with hundreds of child pornography videos on his home computer is now headed to prison.

Matthew Dieterman received a five-year sentence Friday and also must register as a sex offender. The 33-year-old Piscataway man pleaded guilty last August to distributing child porn.

The state attorney general’s office says Dieterman was among 16 people arrested in 2016 as part of “Operation Safeguard,” a statewide sweep in which authorities monitored online file-sharing networks popular with those who trade child porn.

“The hundreds of videos of child pornography found on Dieterman’s computer represent hundreds of young lives ripped apart by sexual abuse and exploitation,” said New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal. “Offenders like Dieterman who distribute these abhorrent materials contribute directly to that abuse and belong in prison.”

Investigators initially noticed Dieterman had a shared folder on his computer that contained 37 child porn videos and images.

They eventually found about 735 videos and nine photos when they searched his computer after arresting him at his home in March 2016.

“We’ll continue to monitor file-sharing networks vigilantly and conduct sweeps like Operation Safeguard to arrest these offenders and protect children,” said Director Elie Honig of the Division of Criminal Justice. “We’re putting criminals like Dieterman on notice that their internet activities are being conducted under the watchful eye of law enforcement.”

