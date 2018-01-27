PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A gas station attendant was shot and critically wounded during an attempted robbery in Northwest Philadelphia.
It happened around 10 p.m. Friday along the 8900 block of Ridge Avenue in the Andorra section of the city.
Police say the 47-year-old employee was closing the gas station for the evening when two masked men, one armed with an semi-automatic weapon, walked in and demanded money. Authorities say the suspects tried to take money from the cash register, then pistol whipped and shot the attendant before running away.
Police were called and the victim was rushed to Temple Hospital in critical condition.
The suspects remain at large.