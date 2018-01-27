VINELAND, N.J. (AP) — A father who fatally injured his five-month-old daughter because she wouldn’t stop crying has been convicted of manslaughter.
Terell Hubbard faces up to 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced March 9.
Cumberland County prosecutors say the Vineland man was home alone with his daughter in October 2008 when he became frustrated and threw her on a bed. She bounced off the bed and hit her head on either a wall or the headboard, suffering fatal brain damage.
Hubbard called 911 when he saw she wasn’t breathing. The child was taken to a hospital but died there three days later.
Hubbard’s trial was delayed for nearly a decade due to a legal battle over whether statements he made to police before he was charged could be used against him.
