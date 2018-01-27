MINNEAPOLIS, MN (CBS) — No Super Bowl for the Vikings means no soup for you in Minneapolis if you are an Eagles player looking for a reservation.

In a decisive win, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the heavily favored Minnesota Vikings 38-7 in the NFC Championship game.

That loss not only took away the opportunity for the Vikings to play in the Super Bowl, but also a chance to be the first team ever to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Now the Eagles are preparing to head to Minnesota, but some Vikings fans aren’t taking it so well and the Eagles players are paying the price.

Eagles safety Chris Maragos took to twitter Friday to explain how that he was denied reservations by not just one but three different Minneapolis restaurants for him and his teammates.

I’ve called 3 Restaurants in Minneapolis to get a reservation for me and my teammates and “can’t” get in 🤔🤔🤔 Well played Minnesota fans, well played 👏🏼👏🏼 #FlyEaglesFly — Chris Maragos (@ChrisMaragos) January 27, 2018

Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith had some advice for Maragos in his hunt for dinner, even if he was just poking fun, by telling him to place the reservation as New England quarterback Tom Brady.

Just tell them you want to make a reservation for Tom Brady with no explanation…then arrive and say “Hi I’m Tom” 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/ihSLjOu2fi — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 27, 2018

Maragos didn’t say if that was the tactic he used, but he did say on twitter Saturday night that he was finally successful in landing a reservation.

UPDATE… I’ve found a reservation, all is good in the world!! — Chris Maragos (@ChrisMaragos) January 27, 2018

This year’s Super Bowl has been a real food fight of sorts after a separate feud began between who else, Philadelphia and Boston, after reports circulated that businesses in each city were banning foods related to their opponent’s home town until after the Super Bowl.

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII Sunday Feb. 4.