MINNEAPOLIS, MN (CBS) — No Super Bowl for the Vikings means no soup for you in Minneapolis if you are an Eagles player looking for a reservation.
In a decisive win, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the heavily favored Minnesota Vikings 38-7 in the NFC Championship game.
That loss not only took away the opportunity for the Vikings to play in the Super Bowl, but also a chance to be the first team ever to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium.
Now the Eagles are preparing to head to Minnesota, but some Vikings fans aren’t taking it so well and the Eagles players are paying the price.
Eagles safety Chris Maragos took to twitter Friday to explain how that he was denied reservations by not just one but three different Minneapolis restaurants for him and his teammates.
Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith had some advice for Maragos in his hunt for dinner, even if he was just poking fun, by telling him to place the reservation as New England quarterback Tom Brady.
Maragos didn’t say if that was the tactic he used, but he did say on twitter Saturday night that he was finally successful in landing a reservation.
This year’s Super Bowl has been a real food fight of sorts after a separate feud began between who else, Philadelphia and Boston, after reports circulated that businesses in each city were banning foods related to their opponent’s home town until after the Super Bowl.
The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII Sunday Feb. 4.