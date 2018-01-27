SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
By Anita Oh
Filed Under:Philadelphia Fire Department, Suspicious Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teen was injured after fire tore through a home overnight in Northeast Philadelphia. Now, authorities are investigating the blaze as suspicious.

Flames broke out around 11:30 p.m. Friday at a two-story home in the 1300 block of Ruan Street in the Frankford section of the city.

An Uber driver, who just happened to be driving in the area, shot cellphone video of the flames bursting out of this home.

Firefighters got the blaze under control just before midnight.

A 17-year-old boy is recovering from minor injuries at St. Christopher’s Hospital, his parents tell CBS Philly.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but authorities say it appears to be suspicious.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch