PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teen was injured after fire tore through a home overnight in Northeast Philadelphia. Now, authorities are investigating the blaze as suspicious.
Flames broke out around 11:30 p.m. Friday at a two-story home in the 1300 block of Ruan Street in the Frankford section of the city.
An Uber driver, who just happened to be driving in the area, shot cellphone video of the flames bursting out of this home.
Firefighters got the blaze under control just before midnight.
A 17-year-old boy is recovering from minor injuries at St. Christopher’s Hospital, his parents tell CBS Philly.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but authorities say it appears to be suspicious.
