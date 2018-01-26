PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia elementary school was temporarily evacuated on Friday afternoon after more than two dozen students and several staff members fell ill.
The incident happened at William Loesche School in the city’s Somerton section.
School district officials say carbon monoxide fumes from a contractor’s generator entered the school’s ventilation system and forced everyone out of the building around 12:20 p.m.
Police say that 26 students and four staff members were transported to an area hospital for observation.
“It was determined that those affected by the fumes had minimal exposure and some have already been released from the ER,” the School District of Philadelphia said in a statement.
Everyone else was allowed back inside at 12:45 p.m.