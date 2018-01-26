(credit: CBS 3)
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A dashboard camera video shows a Mercer County, New Jersey officer narrowly escaping getting hit by a vehicle passing by two patrol cars during a traffic stop last week.
Hamilton Township Police posted video of the incident that happened along Harding Highway on Jan. 19 as a reminder of the importance of adhering to the Move Over Law.
The Facebook post reads: “This is the exact reason why we ask motorists to please remember to slow down and proceed cautiously, when approaching a stationary emergency vehicle with flashing lights activated.”
The officer made it out unscathed, according to the post.