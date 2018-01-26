PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Amazon says it will make a decision by the end of the year on where to place it’s second headquarters. But how will the winning city benefit?
Charles Dhanaraj, the Lenfest Professor of Strategy in Temple University’s Fox School of Business, says Philadelphia could really benefit if it wins the Amazon lottery, because currently the brain drain is taking away highly educated talent.
“We are the number two, next to Boston. We produce highest number of graduate talent. But, pretty much, we become the exporter of talent,” Dhanaraj said. “So we needed something, and I think that way Amazon has scriptualized us into an action. And I hope it will not stop with Amazon. It will go beyond Amazon.”
Dhanaraj says 50,000 jobs with minimum six figure salaries will generate more of a push to improve the housing inventory and retail space.
He says candidates with expertise in computer technology, artificial intelligence, and engineering will be in high demand.