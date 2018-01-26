PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here’s a brief history of the Eagles’ championship success throughout their history.

The team has won three NFL Championships, in 1948, 1949, and 1960, but has won no Super Bowls in its two appearances.

NFL Championship Era

In the pre-Super Bowl era, the Eagles still competed in the National Football League. The winners of the Eastern and Western divisions faced off in the NFL Championship. Four times the Eagles appeared in the NFL Championship game, winning it twice.

1948

In 1947 the Eagles made their first NFL Championship, but lost 28-21 to the Chicago Cardinals. They made it back the next season, after again winning the NFL Eastern Division, and again faced the Cardinals. This time, however, the Eagles prevailed 7-0, in what is known as the Philly Blizzard. Star running back Steve Van Buren scored the only touchdown of the game in a fourth-quarter, 5-yard run.

1949

The Eagles won their third straight Eastern Division title in 1949, earning them a trip back to the NFL Championship. This time they faced the Rams — the team largely credited with creating modern helmets. The game was played in Los Angeles, but instead of the blizzard conditions of 1949 they played the game in a torrential downpour that created mud from end zone to end zone. The Eagles scored twice — once on a blocked punt returned for a touchdown — and shutout the Rams 14-0.

While there have been many back-to-back NFL Championship, AFL Championships\, and Super Bowl winners, the 1948-1949 Eagles are the only teams with back-to-back shutouts.

1960

It would be more than a decade until the Eagles returned to the NFL Championship game. With a 10-2 record the Eagles won the Eastern conference and faced off against the 8-4 Green Bay Packers. QB Norman Van Brocklin, Chuck Bednarik, WR Tommy McDonald, and TE Pete Retzlaff led the Eagles to victory by a score of 17-13, handing legendary coach Vince Lombardi the only championship loss of his career.

Super Bowl Era

1980

Led by head coach Dick Vermeil and quarterback Ron Jaworski, the Eagles won their first NFL East division crown in 1980, reaching the playoffs for the third straight season. After beating the Cowboys in the NFC Championship to advance to their first Super Bowl appearance, the Eagles fell to the Raiders in Super Bowl XV, 27-10.

2004

The Eagles returned to the Super Bowl following the 2004 season, this time under head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Donovan McNabb. With the help of wide receiver Terrell Owens, the Eagles got over the hump, winning the first NFC title under Reid. However, in Super Bowl XXXIX against the New England Patriots, the Eagles lost 24-21 after McNabb threw an interception with 46 seconds left.

2017

Under second-year head coach and QB combo Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz, the Eagles won the NFC East and eventually defeated the Vikings 38-7 in the NFC Championship to advance to Super Bowl LII. With Wentz out with an ACL injury, Nick Foles has taken over as the team’s QB since the 4th quarter in Week 14 (Dec. 10th, 2017).

Their opponent in the Super Bowl? Those same Patriots.