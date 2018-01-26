PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid will play for Team Steph in his first NBA All-Star game.
Stephen Curry talked about how selecting Embiid on NBA on TNT on Thursday night.
“Joel is obviously, gonna be a future all-star for plenty more years and this is his first go around,” Curry said of selecting Embiid. “Maybe one day that weekend he’ll take over my Twitter account and say some jokes or something.”
For the first time in NBA all-star history, the leading vote getters were named captains of the all-star game and they drafted the teams. LeBron James was the other captain and he had the first pick. Presumably, James selected Kevin Durant with the first overall selection, but the draft was not televised.
Here are the teams.
The NBA All-Star game will be on Sunday, February 18th in Los Angeles.