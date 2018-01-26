SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
Filed Under:Septa, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Commuters would see a faster ride between Philadelphia and its suburbs.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority on Thursday approved the Norristown High-Speed Line extension that would provide direct service to King of Prussia Mall. The extension would give passengers a faster link between King of Prussia, Center City and University City.

Fire Damages Rowhouse In Northeast Philadelphia

The more than $1 billion project must clear an environmental and engineering review before SEPTA can break ground.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch