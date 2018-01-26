PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Commuters would see a faster ride between Philadelphia and its suburbs.
The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority on Thursday approved the Norristown High-Speed Line extension that would provide direct service to King of Prussia Mall. The extension would give passengers a faster link between King of Prussia, Center City and University City.
The more than $1 billion project must clear an environmental and engineering review before SEPTA can break ground.
