ROANOKE, Va. (CBS) – A Roanoke, Virginia, police officer is getting an assist from an unlikely source — his pets!

Officer R.A. Hodges might have a Philly connection — his hairless Sphynx cats are named “Rocky” and “Apollo.”

Officer Hodges brings his cats to an adult daycare facility near Roanoke to cheer up the residents, and it works.

He says it’s his civic duty.

“A lot of times as an officer you are dealing with bad and negative situations, so there are times we can get those good nuggets in and positive feedback and actually help people and make people feel better,” said Hodges.

Just in case you were wondering, Sphynx cats have grown hairless as a result of a natural genetic mutation.

They’re energetic, intelligent, and extroverted, which makes them perfect for making friends.

