DELAWARE COUNTY, PA (CBS) — With Congressman Pat Meehan announcing that he will not seek re-election after getting caught up in a sexual harassment suit, the question is who will replace him on the ballot.

Delaware County GOP chairman Andrew Reilly says it’s too early to name names on possible Republican candidates to replace Meehan.

He says the county party will hold a nominations meeting on February 12th, with a formal endorsement coming on the 20th. While it’s up to the committee, he says he envisions a center-right candidate.

“I think a good common-sense Republican can retain the seat provided it’s not redrawn a Democratic district by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court,” said Reilly, referencing the congressional redistricting ordered by the state Supreme Court.

Pennsylvania GOP chair Val Digiorgio says, silver-lining, they’re hearing from new candidates.

“Not from the normal come up through the chain of running for office and trying to get higher and higher office each time. We’re really committed to finding somebody outside the box,” Digiorgio said.

One Republican, Joe Billie, a self-described “Build the Wall, Pro-Life” Trump supporter has already announced.

Six Democrats are vying for the nomination, including newcomer and CIA veteran Shelly Chauncey, and Daylin Leach, who stepped back from his campaign after he was accused of workplace harassment.