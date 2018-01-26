PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local pretzel company is showing their support for the Eagles in the Super Bowl with uniquely twisted pretzels.

Philly Pretzel Factory has gotten in on the Eagles spirit by selling dog bone-shaped pretzels.

“Philadelphia is the true story of the underdog. We’re going to be offering the underdog pretzel bones at all Center City locations from now until the party ends,” said Matt Hahn, manager of the Center City Philly Pretzel Factory on 11th Street.

He adds that proceeds from the dog bone pretzels are also going to a good cause.

“Part of the proceeds are going to ‘Finding Shelter.’ It’s a no-kill animal shelter,” Hahn explained.

Hahn says since the new pretzel came out, he’s been doing a lot of explaining to customers.

“I mean, from people that come in and look at it like, dog bone? What’s that? And then we tell them the story! Philadelphia’s been an underdog since Rocky!” he said.

The bone pretzels have, of course, gotten a lot of positive feedback.

“I think it’s clever. Anything goes! Yeah, I mean, why not? I like being the underdog, the underdogs are winning!”