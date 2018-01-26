PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This year’s Philadelphia International Festival of the Arts will feature some unusual acts.

From a dance that includes sheep, to the man known as the “Egyptian Jon Stewart,” the line-up for the spring event was unveiled Friday.

The festival kicks off with a gala May 31st and ends June 10th, the day after the popular Street Festival that turns South Broad into a carnival.

Along the way, more than 50 acts will take the stage, most at the Kimmel, but some at special venues.

The world premiere of the Kimmel-commissioned Cristal Palace, featuring a musician-topped chandelier, will grace the Schuylkill Banks.

And Doggie Hamlet, with three dogs and a flock of sheep joining five dancers, will be at Belmont Plateau.

Artistic Director Jay Wahl says he looks for experiences for the audience.

“I think about ways to surprise the audience because I think, when you’re surprised, some barriers come down and you’re open to something new and some new ideas,” he said.

That extends even to more conventional presentations, such as Bassem Youssef, who’ll share his story of hosting the first political satire show in the Middle East. More details can be found at KimmelCenter.org.