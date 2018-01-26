PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Arrests at football stadiums across the country have trended upward on a per-game basis since 2011, according to a report by the Washington Post.

The Post examined police data from the past five seasons, finding there were roughly 6.34 arrests per game league-wide during the regular season last year.

The Post used public records laws to obtain data from 29 of the 31 jurisdictions with a stadium, including two of the New York teams based out of New Jersey. Cleveland and New Orleans did not provide documents.

According to the data over the past five seasons, the stadiums with the most arrests are the following:

San Diego Chargers (24.58) New York Giants (21.96) New York Jets (21.96) Oakland Raiders (17.78) Pittsburgh Steelers (16.75)

The stadiums with the least arrests were:

Seattle Seahawks Chicago Bears Tampa Bay Buccaneers Houston Texans

Data showed that more arrests happened during division games and night games. When divisions games are played at night, arrests are twice as high as early-afternoon non-divisional games, the Post says.

Data also showed that if the home team loses, no matter what team is playing, nor the time, arrests increase.

During last weekend’s NFC Championship game, Philadelphia police reported a total six Eagles-related arrests but added that fans celebrated peacefully.

The Post says Philadelphia “is continually on the league’s radar.”