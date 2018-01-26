PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Independence Blue Cross is getting in the Eagles’ Underdog spirit, announcing they’ll be providing free cut out dog masks and making a donation to the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.
In honor of the Underdog movement in Philadelphia, sparked by Eagles’ offensive lineman Lane Johnson, who used all profits from the sale of his ‘Home Dog’ shirts as a donation to the Fund for the Philadelphia School District, Independence Blue Cross announced a $10,000 donation of their own.
IBX President and CEO Daniel Hilferty says the company will provide free cut out dog masks in the Inquirer and Daily News for fans next week.
Hilferty says he hopes young Philadelphia students will look up to the Eagles as an inspiration to succeed, no matter what odds are stacked against you.
“And you know what I hope? After we celebrate a Super Bowl, after they win, those youngsters will use that mask to help them understand that, as an underdog, they can achieve anything they want to in this life,” he said.
Hilferty also says to show their spirit, Independence Blue Cross will go by Independence Green Cross through the Super Bowl.