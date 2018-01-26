MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) – If you are going to Minneapolis for the Super Bowl, prepare yourself for the bone-chilling temperatures well below zero.

Yes, literally. If you’ve never been, the chill might come as a real shock to the system.

But a Minneapolis ad agency is rolling out its latest cause, and it may just become a Super Bowl sensation.

“Every quarter or so we get together and try to do a project, whether it’s for a cause or a project that we think is wonderful out in the world,” said Michael Hart, co-founder of Mono.

The team has hatched a way to help cold, unprepared Super Bowl fans when they descend downtown. They are selling red plaid trapper hats, and the hats not only look warm but they are delivered warm – in a heated case!

“You can buy a hat anywhere in Minneapolis and St. Paul, but you can’t get it hot like a pizza in 45 minutes,” said Hart.

Yep, delivered warm in 45 minutes or less.

The hat costs $50, and the best part is that all proceeds will provide new winter coats for kids in need.

