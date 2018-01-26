TRENTON (CBS) — Ten days into his new administration, Gov. Phil Murphy is reversing a rule adopted by former Gov. Chris Christie that attempted to make it easier for people to carry concealed handguns in New Jersey.

Murphy says most folks believe there are already too many guns on the streets, and adding more will not make communities any safer.

“New Jersey cannot and must not become part of the race to the bottom,” said Murphy.

Before a crowd of anti-gun lobby groups, like “Moms Demand Action,” and flanked by his Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and state Senate President Steve Sweeney at a YMCA in Trenton, Murphy said he will roll back the move by Christie that provided wiggle room for more handgun permits.

“Our administration will begin the process of rescinding the Christie administration’s unilateral attempt to extend concealed carry law beyond that which our law already says,” Murphy said.

When I took office, I pledged an oath to make New Jersey safer. Today we are announcing our intention to further restrict handgun-carry permits. Together, we will combat gun violence and build a stronger New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/i9TVHHfaN3 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 26, 2018

One Trenton mother, Glenda Torres, lost her 23-year-old son Benjamin Davila to a drive-by shooting in 2012.

“The pain I experienced that day is a pain I hope no other mother should have to overcome,” she said.

The governor is also mindful of a reciprocity bill pending in Congress that would require New Jersey to honor concealed carry permits issued elsewhere, even if those states have lower, or no standards.

“Should this reciprocity bill somehow pass the Senate and be signed by President Trump, we will be right back here, announcing our intention to explore every legal option to prevent Washington from endangering our communities,” he said.

New Jersey is one of ten states that currently does not honor concealed carry permits issued out of state.