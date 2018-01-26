BREAKING: Man Accused Of Orchestrating Murder Of Radio Host Wife Found Dead In Jail Cell, Sources Say
SWEDESBORO, N.J. (CBS) – One die-hard Eagles fan is going to have the ultimate fridge for their Super Bowl party.

Long Lane Home Services and Appliances in Swedesboro, New Jersey is raffling off an Eagles-themed refrigerator.

It was painted by a local artist.

The company will deliver the fridge to any winner within 30 miles of the store. The business will also throw in a free case of beer.

The drawing is on Feb. 3.

