SWEDESBORO, N.J. (CBS) – One die-hard Eagles fan is going to have the ultimate fridge for their Super Bowl party.
Long Lane Home Services and Appliances in Swedesboro, New Jersey is raffling off an Eagles-themed refrigerator.
It was painted by a local artist.
The company will deliver the fridge to any winner within 30 miles of the store. The business will also throw in a free case of beer.
The drawing is on Feb. 3.