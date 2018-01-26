MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — A police department in Burlington County is warning its residents about “distraction burglary” after an elderly woman was robbed her valuables following an home invasion.

According to Mount Laurel Police, an 85-year-old woman, who lives alone, was a victim of “distraction burglary” on Thursday night. The men reportedly stole cash, jewelry and medication.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Hainesport Road, where the woman told officers she answered a knock at her front door to a man claiming to be a utility contractor.

The man reportedly told the woman he came in response to a fire at her neighbor’s house and that he needed to enter her basement to shut off the power for safety reasons. Another man entered the house along with the suspect as they went with the victim to the basement, the victim told police.

In addition, the woman noticed two more suspects entered the home as she was headed to the basement with the other two men.

The woman was reportedly alarmed and asked for identification and one of the men flashed an ID and claimed to be “State Inspector.”

She told police she attempted to call the cops but one of the suspects took the phone from her hand as they reportedly told her to start turning off the power.

Police say the woman did as she was told and she reportedly heard two of the suspects going throughout her home.

Police say the men left the house after a few minutes and fled in a dark colored van or truck.