By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers are going to finish the NBA season with a better record than LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers.

At least, that’s what Basketball Reference is projecting.

Basketball Reference projects the Sixers to finish about 45-37, good for the third best record in the East behind Toronto and Boston and exactly the same as Cleveland.

On Thursday, I tweeted my projected final eastern conference standings, and had the Sixers 5th.

The Sixers are currently 23-21 after winning eight of their last 10. They’re just 2.0 games back of the No. 4 seeded Heat and 3.0 games back of the No. 3 seeded, struggling, Cavs.

Over their next nine days, the Sixers play six games, including two back-to-backs.

Friday 1/26 at Spurs

Sunday 1/28 at Thunder

Monday 1/29 at Bucks

Wednesday 1/31 at Nets

Friday 2/2 vs. Heat

Sat 2/3  at Pacers

