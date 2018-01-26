PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers are going to finish the NBA season with a better record than LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers.
At least, that’s what Basketball Reference is projecting.
Basketball Reference projects the Sixers to finish about 45-37, good for the third best record in the East behind Toronto and Boston and exactly the same as Cleveland.
On Thursday, I tweeted my projected final eastern conference standings, and had the Sixers 5th.
The Sixers are currently 23-21 after winning eight of their last 10. They’re just 2.0 games back of the No. 4 seeded Heat and 3.0 games back of the No. 3 seeded, struggling, Cavs.
Over their next nine days, the Sixers play six games, including two back-to-backs.
Friday 1/26 at Spurs
Sunday 1/28 at Thunder
Monday 1/29 at Bucks
Wednesday 1/31 at Nets
Friday 2/2 vs. Heat
Sat 2/3 at Pacers