PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Vikings quarterback Case Keenum is opening up about his experience in Philadelphia last weekend.
During an interview with KFAN radio in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Keenum didn’t go into much detail but stated his family’s experience in the City of Brotherly Love was anything but complimentary.
“It was tough. I’m not gonna tell you any stories,” Keenum said. “There were some situations that were not good.”
Keenum said he was thankful he had some friends with his family to “intercede in some situations.”
Some Vikings Fans Apparently Seeking Revenge On Eagles Fans During Super Bowl
“I’m glad I had some of my friends there to intercede,” Keenum said. “It was tough on everyone, not just us on the field.”
Some Eagles fans are apologizing for their bad behavior by donating to the Mike Zimmer Foundation, a charity that benefits Minnesota communities. The Vikings head coach started the foundation in memory of his wife, Vikki Zimmer.
According to the foundation, as of Wednesday morning, more than $7,000 has been donated and a majority of those donations have been coming from Philadelphia residents with notes of apology for the treatment of Vikings fans in Philly.