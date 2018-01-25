By Joseph Santoliquito

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — You might have seen him here and there in the city these last few days. Evander Holyfield still casts an imposing figure, even though the Hall of Fame, all-time great hasn’t thrown a punch in about six years.

“The Real Deal” is in Philly this week to promote his boxing show under the Real Deal Promotions banner this Friday night at the SugarHouse Casino, beginning at 6 p.m. The nine-fight card features undefeated Steven Ortiz (7-0, 2 KOs) against Joshua Davis (11-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-round main event. The card also includes the talented Jaron “Boots’ Ennis (17-0, 15 KOs) against Gustavo Garibay (13-9-2, 5 KOs) in a six-round welterweight clash.

Throughout his career, Holyfield wore the underdog tag very well and his arrival in Philadelphia comes at a very interesting time, with the underdog Eagles heading to Super Bowl LII to face five-time Super Bowl winner New England Patriots.

Holyfield (44-10-2, 29 KOs) knows a little something about doubt.

Before he stepped into the ring to face Mike Tyson on Nov. 9, 1996, some respected boxing experts thought Holyfield would literally get killed. It was believed his best was behind him, after losing two of three incredible wars to Riddick Bowe, who stopped the Real Deal in eight when they last fought on Nov. 4, 1995, with Holyfield up on all the judge’s scorecards.

But Holyfield shocked the world by beating Tyson and then survived a toothy rematch in the infamous “Bite Fight.”

The fight legend sees a lot of similarities to himself and this Eagles’ team.

“You have to love these guys, because no one thought they would do the things they’re doing, like no one thought I could do the things in the ring that I did,” said Holyfield, whose son, Elijah, is a budding star running back at Georgia, along with Philly’s own D’Andre Swift. “I actually don’t look at the Eagles as an underdog here. I look at them as a group of guys who have something to prove. Somehow when you have something to prove, you push harder, you’re willing to make sacrifices. That’s what the Eagles have done and it’s what I did in my career.

“I’m from Atlanta. I root for Atlanta teams. The Falcons were my team and the Eagles knocked them out. They beat Atlanta. I want the Eagles to win, because they’re from the NFC. I have an affiliation with the NFC. The NFC are my kin folks. My team is the Falcons, and after the Falcons, it’s anyone from the NFC. If New Orleans would have won, they’re close and they would have bene my cousins. The Eagles are like my distant cousins.

“I don’t like the AFC. I’m sure the Patriots won’t like being called ‘Tyson’ here. They’re smarter than that. Their coach, [Bill Belichick], is very smart and very successful. I feel that Philly has to understand that they have to outwork these guys. It’s what it will take to beat them. I don’t care if there is :01 on that clock, the Eagles have to play the fullest even for that one second. Tyson had the ability that he knew he didn’t do things right, it’s why he tried to get you with one shot. It’s why he threw every punch with all of his might.

“With me, I knew I didn’t have to get everyone with one shot. I had other abilities. I did a lot of things right, and the Eagles do a lot of things right. New England has the strategy and they know they have the reputation of always closing it out. The Eagles have to get ahead and stay ahead.

“The Eagles can do it. Don’t count out the underdog. They always have something to prove.”