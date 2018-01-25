SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A pizza delivery driver is recovering after being shot in what police say was a setup attempted robbery in the Brewerytown section of North Philadelphia.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on North Hollywood Street, when police say the 34-year-old man was sent to a home where the residents told the driver they didn’t order any food.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says that as the driver returned to his car, he spotted two men approaching him and one of them had a gun.

“So he got in his vehicle and just took off,” Small said. “While driving away, he heard one shot and one shot went through his passenger door window and struck him in the hand.”

Small says the driver returned to the pizza shop where he works and called police.

Detectives recovered a spent shell casing from the scene.

They say the incident remains under investigation.

