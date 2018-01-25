PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — From Match and eHarmony to Tinder and Hinge, many dive into the digital dating pool when looking for love.

But, what if you could make a splash, using your gene pool?

“That would be kind of cool,” said Khalia Brittingham of Maryland.

“I’d be intrigued,” added Tara Mehta.

Enter Pheramor, a new app that matches users based on pheromones or chemicals released by our body that can trigger attraction.

Using a cheek swab, the app’s creators say it processes DNA by honing in on the eleven genes that impact attraction. It also uses information from social media.

“I think the more information you can add to the algorithm, the better,” said Adam Shelly of Philadelphia.

“For the singles, it’s worth a shot,” added Jason Neustadter.

Some ethics experts aren’t so sure. Not only do they question the app’s ability to predict compatibility, some have concerns about privacy.

The app’s co-founders say they will not sell user DNA and it will be deleted when you’re no longer using the app.

