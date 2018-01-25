PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you can’t get to Minneapolis, there are plenty of places around here to watch the Eagles in the Super Bowl, but the Linc won’t be one of them.

Fans may wonder: Why not open up Lincoln Financial Field and let long-suffering Eagles diehards watch the Super Bowl together on the big screens there?

The NFL forbids mass viewing, reportedly saying it would affect the Nielsen ratings used to determine TV ad rates.

Ronnie Polaneczky, a columnist for the Inquirer and Daily News, has championed the idea of a Linc viewing party, setting up an online petition to the league.

She even made a plea to owner Jeffery Lurie, to no avail.

“Not a word. Not a word of response. However, former Gov. Ed Rendell is totally behind this. He thinks it would be a tremendous idea,” Polaneczky said.

We reached out to the Eagles and the NFL, and also got “not a word of response.”

Teams in the other three major sports have hosted viewing parties. Polaneczky says she’s not going to let-up on the NFL.

“I think Super Bowl watch parties should happen. And they may not happen this season, but we’re planting a seed, and I’m going to keep hammering this. Because we all know, the Eagles will go to the Super Bowl next year!” she said.