HAMILTON, N.J. (CBS) — A man was found dead in a tanning bed at a New Jersey gym on Monday.
Hamilton police say they were called to Crunch Fitness after gym employees found 27-year-old Nicholas Ricigliani dead in a tanning bed room.
Investigators say there is no indication foul play was involved.
Police say the victim was transported to the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Hamilton Police Detective Frank Burger at 609-581-4010 or the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at 609-581-4008.