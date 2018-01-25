ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — This flu season has been rough and it’s hitting the Lehigh Valley especially hard.
Doctors Advise Elderly People To Get Flu Shot After Rise In Cases, Deaths
It’s so bad there that Lehigh Valley Hospital has had to set up surge tents.
They will allow the hospital to treat the increased number of patients.
They are outside the emergency rooms at the Cedar Crest and Muhlenberg campuses.
Woman Misdiagnosed With Flu, Actually Has Flesh-Eating Virus
The last time Lehigh Valley Hospital had to use the tents was in 2013.