ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — This flu season has been rough and it’s hitting the Lehigh Valley especially hard.

It’s so bad there that Lehigh Valley Hospital has had to set up surge tents.

They will allow the hospital to treat the increased number of patients.

They are outside the emergency rooms at the Cedar Crest and Muhlenberg campuses.

The last time Lehigh Valley Hospital had to use the tents was in 2013.

