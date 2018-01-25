SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here’s a brief history of the Eagles’ championship success throughout their history.

The team has won three championships (1948, 1949, and 1960), but has never won a Super Bowl (0-2).

 

1948

The Eagles won their first NFL Championship 7-0 over the Cardinals. They were led by  running back Steve Van Buren.

1949

The following year they returned to the NFL Championship for a third straight year, winning back-to-back titles after beating the Rams 14-0.

1960

QB Norman Van Brocklin, Chuck Bednarik, WR Tommy McDonald, and TE Pete Retzlaff led the Eagles to its first division title since 1949. The Eagles handed Vince Lombardi the only championship loss of his career, winning it all 17-13.

1980 

Ron Jaworski

SAN FRANCISCO – NOVEMBER 3: Quarterback Ron Jaworski #7 of the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Led by Dick Vermeil and Ron Jaworski, the Eagles won their first division title under Vermeil in ’80. After beating the Cowboys in the NFC Championship to advance to their first Super Bowl appearance, the Eagles fell to the Raiders in Super Bowl XV.

2004

Terrell Owens

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 06: Wide receiver Terrell Owens #81 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a 36-yard pass against safety Dexter Reid #42 of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXXIX at Alltel Stadium on February 6, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

The Eagles returned to the Super Bowl, this time under Andy Reid and Donovan McNabb. With the help of Terrell Owens, the Eagles got over the hump, winning the first NFC title under Reid. However, in Super Bowl XXXIX against the Patriots, the Eagles lost 24-21 thanks to a late McNabb interception with 46 seconds left.

2017

NFC Championship celebration

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 21: Jeffrey Lurie owner of the Philadelphia Eagles is presented the George Halas Trophy by Terry Bradshaw after his team defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings 38-7. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Under second-year head coach and QB combo Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz, the Eagles won the NFC East and eventually defeated the Vikings 38-7 in the NFC Championship to advance to Super Bowl LII. With Wentz out with an ACL injury, Nick Foles has taken over as the team’s QB since the 4th quarter in Week 14 (Dec. 10th, 2017).

Their opponent in the Super Bowl? Those same Patriots.

