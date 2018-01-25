PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here’s a brief history of the Eagles’ championship success throughout their history.
The team has won three championships (1948, 1949, and 1960), but has never won a Super Bowl (0-2).
1948
The Eagles won their first NFL Championship 7-0 over the Cardinals. They were led by running back Steve Van Buren.
1949
The following year they returned to the NFL Championship for a third straight year, winning back-to-back titles after beating the Rams 14-0.
1960
QB Norman Van Brocklin, Chuck Bednarik, WR Tommy McDonald, and TE Pete Retzlaff led the Eagles to its first division title since 1949. The Eagles handed Vince Lombardi the only championship loss of his career, winning it all 17-13.
1980
Led by Dick Vermeil and Ron Jaworski, the Eagles won their first division title under Vermeil in ’80. After beating the Cowboys in the NFC Championship to advance to their first Super Bowl appearance, the Eagles fell to the Raiders in Super Bowl XV.
2004
The Eagles returned to the Super Bowl, this time under Andy Reid and Donovan McNabb. With the help of Terrell Owens, the Eagles got over the hump, winning the first NFC title under Reid. However, in Super Bowl XXXIX against the Patriots, the Eagles lost 24-21 thanks to a late McNabb interception with 46 seconds left.
2017
Under second-year head coach and QB combo Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz, the Eagles won the NFC East and eventually defeated the Vikings 38-7 in the NFC Championship to advance to Super Bowl LII. With Wentz out with an ACL injury, Nick Foles has taken over as the team’s QB since the 4th quarter in Week 14 (Dec. 10th, 2017).
Their opponent in the Super Bowl? Those same Patriots.