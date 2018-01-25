PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nick Foles has had his share of ups and downs over the past two months. With the highest of highs now upon him, the quarterback prefers to remain grounded.

The man who some thought should be benched before the post-season is playing at a high level and Foles will start under center a week from Sunday when the Eagles take the field for the Super Bowl in Minneapolis. It is a bit of a Cinderella story with Foles, who has spent much of his time as a backup after his first stint with the Eagles. The quarterback is going one step at a time but understands how fortunate he is to have this opportunity.

“I don’t know if it’s hit me,” said Foles. “I’ve been sort of just staying in the moment in the sense of just preparing for this game. This is our next game with a great opponent in the Patriots. Now, it’s back to preparing.”

Foles was spectacular in the NFC Championship as he lit up the Vikings with a 352-yard performance. However, the Super Bowl spotlight for exceeds any other which Foles has seen throughout his career. The quarterback has always taken the day-by-day approach and doesn’t plan to change his preparation as the Super Bowl approaches.

“This is a big stage,” Foles said. “There’s a lot going on. This room just keeps growing with cameras and people in it, and it’s going to keep growing. I think we just focus on the little things and what’s important. What’s important is our preparation and what we do as a team and going out there and playing together on Super Bowl night.”

Foles will look to out-duel one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. Tom Brady will be playing in his eighth Super Bowl and will be going for his sixth Super Bowl title. However, Foles understands his top priority is to find a way to beat the New England Defense and won’t worry about putting up bigger numbers than Brady.

“They’re an amazing team and an amazing organization,” said Foles. “But I’m playing against their defense and our defense is going against Tom. Our strength is the team. We lean on each other. You don’t have to go out there and do it by yourself.”

Foles still has plenty of Super Bowl hype to deal with for the next week and a half. Players who reach the Super Bowl for the first time have often been blinded by the Super Bowl spotlight. Foles understands the magnitude of what lies ahead, but the quarterback is confident he will be focused and ready to go on Super Sunday.

“It’s a big moment,” Foles said. “It’s the Super Bowl. It’s something you dream about as a kid. At the same time, it’s a game. Once I step onto the gridiron, I’m playing against the Patriots.”