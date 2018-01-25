PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It looks like Maureen Salvato will get the opportunity to see her favorite team in-person at Super Bowl LII.
Robert Salvato started a GoFundMe campaign to get his mother Maureen — a massive Eagles fan — to the Super Bowl. The campaign goal was $3,110 and in three days the page has raised $3,310.
“Those of you who know my mother also know that she gets great joy from giving, giving, and giving some more,” Robert wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Giving of her time, her resources, her laughter, or her gentle touch. I am always looking for ways to reciprocate that generosity and when the Eagles secured their slot is this year’s Super Bowl it seemed like the perfect opportunity to give her and my dad a once in a lifetime, dream come true, THANK YOU! 100% of the funds raised will go toward the cost of the two tickets.”
Robert also wrote that his mom has no idea this is happening.
Maureen, we hope the Eagles can get a win for you in Minneapolis.
The Eagles will face the Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota in Super Bowl LII on Sunday, February 4th.