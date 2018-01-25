SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
By John McDevitt
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a temporary name change for an exhibit space at a museum in Old City.

“Drum roll, please, as we officially rename this gallery,” said Michael Quinn of the Museum of American Revolution.

Quinn announced the Patriots Gallery will be known as the “Eagles Gallery” now through Super Bowl Sunday to reflect the confidence in the certainty of victory of the Philadelphia Eagles over the New England Patriots.

After the paper sign was unrolled, those gathered sang the Eagles fight song.

Anyone wearing Eagles gear through Feb. 4 will get $2 off admission to the museum.

 

