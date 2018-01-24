SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
Filed Under:eagles 2017, Local TV, Super Bowl LII, Yards Brewery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia’s Yards and Boston’s Harpoon Brewery are putting their football fandom on the line for Super Bowl LII.

Lucky Eagles Season Ticket Holders Getting Super Bowl Tickets

Yards Brewing Company will be taking the role of Philadelphia’s hometown brewery to another level in a bet against the Boston-based Harpoon Brewery.

Yards has placed a bet on the outcome of the Patriots-Eagles game that not only includes an eternity of bragging rights, but the losing brewery will have to pour the winning brewery’s beer in their taproom for an entire day and their staff will be required to wear the opponent’s gear.

Philly Gearing Up For Historic Eagles Parade, While Trying Not To Jinx It

Along with their bet, Yards will be tying in their ongoing community commitment by donating $1 from each pint and $10 from every keg of Philly Pale Ale sold from Jan. 24 through Feb. 4 to Prevention Point, an organization battling the opioid crisis in Philadelphia.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch