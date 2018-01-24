PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia’s Yards and Boston’s Harpoon Brewery are putting their football fandom on the line for Super Bowl LII.
Yards Brewing Company will be taking the role of Philadelphia’s hometown brewery to another level in a bet against the Boston-based Harpoon Brewery.
Yards has placed a bet on the outcome of the Patriots-Eagles game that not only includes an eternity of bragging rights, but the losing brewery will have to pour the winning brewery’s beer in their taproom for an entire day and their staff will be required to wear the opponent’s gear.
Along with their bet, Yards will be tying in their ongoing community commitment by donating $1 from each pint and $10 from every keg of Philly Pale Ale sold from Jan. 24 through Feb. 4 to Prevention Point, an organization battling the opioid crisis in Philadelphia.