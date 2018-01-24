PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A recent survey finds that the Tri-State area is among the worst states to drive in.

After finding that the World Economics Forum ranked the U.S. 13 of 138 in road quality, Wallethub conducted a survey to determine where each of the states rank in driving quality. To determine the most driver-friendly states in the U.S., Wallethub compared the 50 states across 23 key metrics, including average gas prices and rush hour traffic congestion.

The survey found that among the best driving states were Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa, with Texas being the best state to drive in. Among the worst states to drive in are Washington, Maryland, and California, with Hawaii being the worst place to drive in.

The Tri-State area, however, ranks further down the list as Pennsylvania is ranked 34th, Delaware came in at 39, and New Jersey at 42.

On average, these states are among the worst, but when comparing states in individual aspects, they are in better positions than most. On the positive side of metrics, Wallethub ranks Pennsylvania in the top five for “Lowest Percentage of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion,” “Lowest Car Theft Rate,” and “Most Auto-Repair Shops Per Capita.” New Jersey ranks in the top five for the “Most Car Washes per Capita”.

However, according to the more negative metrics, Delaware and New Jersey are among the states with the “Highest Percentage of Rush-Hour Traffic,” while Delaware ranks in the bottom five of the “Fewest Auto-Repair Shops per Capita” and “Fewest Car Washes per Capita.”