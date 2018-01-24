PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some bummed out Vikings fans are apparently plotting revenge against Eagles fans while they are in town for the Super Bowl.

As reported by Daily Snark, one of those ideas allegedly involves signing up as Uber drivers and taking Eagles fans to the wrong locations.

So who wants to become an Uber drive with me JUST for the Super Bowl so we can drop Eagles fans off at entirely wrong places? — Kendra Susan (@Kendra_Susan) January 23, 2018

I'm signing up to be an Uber Driver just for the Super Bowl. It'll be fun dropping off Eagles fans in random wrong places. #SKOL — MlSSINGinACTION XB1 (@SportsGeekDeek) January 23, 2018

Going to sign up as a Uber Driver just so I can drop Eagles fans off at random places… — David Landsteiner (@deltalima21) January 23, 2018

Even if these Vikings fans are serious about it, Uber says the registration is not always a fast process.

“The onboarding process varies – it can take up to a few weeks depending on the individual’s background,” an Uber spokesperson shared with CBS Philly.

And even if Vikings could sign up fast enough, Uber says the journey is always tracked.

“All Uber rides are GPS-tracked from start to finish. Drivers and passengers know that there is a record of the journey should something happen,” the spokesperson said. “This creates accountability. Passengers can see their route, and the location of their car, in the app throughout the journey. This means they can see that their driver is headed the right way. Passengers can share the details of each individual trip in real time, including their route and estimated arrival time, with family or friends.”

Vikings Fans Channel Heartbreak By Raising Money For Eagles Charity

But not all Vikings fans are seeking revenge.

Some fans, including Jessica Brennan Leibrock, are channeling their heartbreak by raising money for the Eagles Charitable Foundation.

So far, more than $12,000 has been raised for the Philadelphia charity.