PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bars and restaurants are getting ready for Super Bowl Sunday by bringing in extra staff and creating special menus.

At Mad Rex Restaurant, co-owner Michael Johnigean says on Super Bowl Sunday they’ll be offering the Smoking Eagle Shot for $10.

“It comes served into a smoked glass case and we fill it with an oak smoke,” Johnigean said. “We have a skull shot that’s inside this case and it is a green shot of our Johnny Walker Black.”

That’s not to be confused with their Flying Eagle Shot, which will be free to the entire restaurant every time the Eagles score a touchdown.

“We also have loaded cheese fries for every customer who comes in,” Johnigean said, “and a free IPA beer with a purchase of a burger.”

Meanwhile, Joseph Schultice with Nick’s Bar and Grill, says he’ll have a bunch of Super Bowl Sunday deals.

“We have our wings, we have seven different flavors of our wings — hot, mild, we have our hot and honey, we have a garlic parm, we have a barbeque and we also have smoked wings to where we dry rum them and smoke them in our smoker.”

The restaurant owners say having the Eagles in the Super Bowl is great for business, but beyond that…

“It’s an awesome experience right now,” Schultice said. “The city is so fired up and being born and raised in the city as I am, I couldn’t be happier than I am right now with what’s going on right now in the city of Philadelphia.”